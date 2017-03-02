Watch! Disney Airs Their First Same-Sex Kiss

Disney is taking one leap forward toward increased representation of LGBTQ communities. In an episode of the Disneyseries, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, a same-gender couple is shown kissing among a series of intimate lovers.

The episode follows the main characters attending a boy band concert where the song “Just Friends” inspires multiple lip-locks in the audience. One of the kissing couples are two men. You can watch a clip below.



Disney is not the only network giving light to LGBTQ couples. Nickelodeon made history with their first same-gender married couple on the show The Loud House. Interracial couple Harold (voiced by Wayne Brady) and Howard (voiced by Micahael McDonald) are introduced as the parents of the main character’s best friend, Clyde:

So happy to be a part of this show! #loudandproud https://t.co/CvEz4k7PsY — Lauren Patterson (@lpattersondraws) July 18, 2016

For cartoon lovers young and old, you can check out The Loud House and Star vs. the Forces of Evil, which was just renewed for a fourth season on Disney XD.

