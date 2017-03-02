Here’s Every City Where Lil Wayne Will Perform On Tour

Lil Wayne will officially be touring this spring.
The Kloser 2 U tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14 and ends in Detroit just one month later. Wayne recently reunited with his Young Money mates Drake and Nicki Minaj, so hopefully they’ll swing through to support the kid.
Wayne will be hitting some of our favorite cities and will most likely have a ton of new material, as he’s been working on several projects, including Dedication 6, Funeral, and Velvet. See more details on the Kloser 2 U tour below and get your tickets here.
April 14: Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville Palace
April 15: Madison, Wisconsin – Orpheum Theater
April 19: Anaheim, California – House Of Blues
April 20: San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 21: Hollywood, California – Hollywood Palladium
April 27: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Criterion
April 28: Dallas, Texas – South Side Ballroom
April 30: Houston – Revention Music Center
May 2: Nashville, Tennessee – Revention Music Center
May 8: Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 10: Grand Rapids – Monroe Live
May 11: Detroit, Michigan – Fox Theatre