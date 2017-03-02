Here’s Every City Where Lil Wayne Will Perform On Tour

Lil Wayne will officially be touring this spring.

The Kloser 2 U tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14 and ends in Detroit just one month later. Wayne recently reunited with his Young Money mates Drake and Nicki Minaj, so hopefully they’ll swing through to support the kid.

Wayne will be hitting some of our favorite cities and will most likely have a ton of new material, as he’s been working on several projects, including Dedication 6, Funeral, and Velvet. See more details on the Kloser 2 U tour below and get your tickets here.

April 14: Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville Palace

April 15: Madison, Wisconsin – Orpheum Theater

April 19: Anaheim, California – House Of Blues

April 20: San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21: Hollywood, California – Hollywood Palladium

April 27: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Criterion

April 28: Dallas, Texas – South Side Ballroom

April 30: Houston – Revention Music Center

May 2: Nashville, Tennessee – Revention Music Center

May 8: Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10: Grand Rapids – Monroe Live

May 11: Detroit, Michigan – Fox Theatre