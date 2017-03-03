New Music: Wale “Soke” (Freestyle)

Looks like Wale is staying busy in the studio. Check out the brand new Freestyle from the DMV Native over Burna Boy’s “Soke”. Last week Wale dropped the official single “Fashion Week” feat. G Easy. His Brand new album is set to be released this Spring.
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
