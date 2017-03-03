2016 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards - Inside

New Music: Wale “Soke” (Freestyle)

46 mins ago

Looks like Wale is staying busy in the studio. Check out the brand new Freestyle from the DMV Native over Burna Boy’s “Soke”. Last week Wale dropped the official single “Fashion Week” feat. G Easy. His Brand new album is set to be released this Spring.

