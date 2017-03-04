‘She Was Like A Mom:’ Michelle Obama Surprises Washington, D.C. High School Students

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit Tuesday to Ballou STAY High School in Washington, D.C. and spoke with 14 students for two hours, reports The Washington Post.

Always love visiting DC schools. Thank you for hosting me today @BallouSTAY. Stories of students #reachinghigher continue to inspire me. pic.twitter.com/MPbctWThRF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 28, 2017

From The Washington Post:

When former first lady Michelle Obama walked into a D.C. high school classroom, the stunned students erupted in tears. One student even darted out of the classroom to regain her composure before she could sit next to her…Upon arriving, she hugged each of them before taking her seat in the circle. “Once she came in, it was an inspirational feeling,” said Alliyah Williams, 18. “She was so sweet and warm. She was like a mom.”

…[Ballou STAY principal Cara] Fuller said Obama led an informal discussion, with students asking her how she met the former president and how she survived as first lady. In response to one question, Obama said she has no presidential aspirations, saying that she didn’t have the freedom to crack open a window in the White House because of security. Students also asked for her thoughts on Trump. “They just asked what her thoughts were on the current president and they were deeply concerned about the rhetoric that has been going around,” she said.

At one point, a student told Obama of her struggles living in a shelter, and Obama walked the student through steps she could take to achieve her goals. Another student, Williams, told the former first lady she wants to be an anesthesiologist.

The former FLOTUS and ex-POTUS Barack Obama are now living in D.C. while their youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school, reports the Associated Press.

