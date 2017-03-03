Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape

NewsOne Staff

Bay area rapper Too Short faces serious accusations after an alleged victim says she was sexually assaulted by the rapper, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the unidentified woman was previously signed to Short’s label and frequently appeared in the rapper’s music videos. She claims Short, who’s real name is Todd Anthony Shaw, attacked her while they were inside a Los Angeles residence on November 1.

Officials say the alleged victim revealed that she’s a virgin and made a point of saying her provocative music video appearances in no way suggest she gave any form of consent. She made an official police report a month directly after the alleged incident.

Sources close to Too Short told TMZ the rapper denies ever having sexual contact with the alleged victim and claims she concocted the rape allegation after he dropped her from the label.

Insiders also accuse the woman of extortion; saying that after the woman was dropped, she asked to be re-signed.

Too Short has not spoken with police and has yet to comment on the allegation, the outlet reports.

