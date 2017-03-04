Teen Publication ‘Affinity Magazine’ Under Fire For Old Tweets

Affinity Magazine is under hot water for old, highly-offensive tweets. The publication that boasts itself as a journalistic magazine, is written exclusively for teens by teens. On their website , they note that they launched in 2013, but the racist and sexist tweets in question came from the year prior.

“I hate when someone is a low key slut and does slutty stuff sneakily so you won’t catch it,” says one tweet. Another tweet calls a user out for “f**king with dirty Mexicans.”

A statement from the founder and editor-in-chief of Affinity Magazine pic.twitter.com/iVT2A6XOEv — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) March 4, 2017

No word on how the tweets surfaced, but The Shade Room posted the tweets on their Instagram page. And soon after the publication’s editor-in-chief, Evelyn V. Woodsen apologized for making the statements— saying she’s “ashamed of the person she was”.

“What makes Affinity very unique is the fact that it utilizes social media,” V. Woodsen who’s currently a University of Baltimore student told The Huffington Post.

“All articles are posted on social media and at times get around 400 retweets. We ask questions on Twitter and interact with readers, at times even telling them happy birthday. It is a community. It is a safe space for teenagers to send in their articles about being illegal aliens, non-binary, agender, and discussing why they need feminism.”

