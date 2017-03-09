Blac Chyna Strips Down To Her Underwear In Post-Baby Photo Shoot

After seeing these latest photos of Blac Chyna‘s incredible post-baby body, we’re not entirely sure she gave birth to Dream Kardashian four months ago. Her snapback game is unheard of. The reality star and entrepreneur has been prancing about, showing off her significant weight loss via social media. Needless to say, we’re stunned.
Weighing in at 148.8 pounds yesterday, Chyna is now a total of 43 pounds lighter than she was when she was pregnant with Baby Dream on November 10. In true Chyna fashion, she celebrated the fitness milestone by getting all pretty in pink for a new photo shoot. The beauty rocked a blond bob, then longer tresses and reaffirmed her love for her MILF bestie Amber Rose by captioning one Snapchat video “Rosebud.”
She also hit Instagram with a round of photos that may be her sexiest yet. Chyna flaunts abs, ink, and natural hair as she’s pictured in black underwear bottoms and a long-sleeved crop top. Check her out, in all her Black girl glory, below.
BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly
15 photos Launch gallery
BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly
1. All white everything.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Boss b*tches.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Slayyy, queens.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Muva and Chyna complement each other's fly.Source:Splash News 4 of 15
5. Blac Chyna and Amber Rose definitely know how to have a good time, and look good while doing so.Source:Instagram 5 of 15
6. MILF status.Source:Splash News 6 of 15
7. The BFFs experienced their glo' up together.Source:Splash News 7 of 15
8. That moment when you're texting your BFF and she's standing right next to you. #CasualCool.Source:Splash News 8 of 15
9. Bathroom bikini selfies.Source:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Glam girls stick together.Source:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Beach babes who shade together, stay together.Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. You know you're best friends when you rock the same wig (different colors).Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. This is how the best friends keep their bods in tip-top shape.Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Blac Chyna and Amber Rose took a trip to Cannes and attended a yacht party...Source:Splash News 14 of 15
15. And of course they both got the BFF memo to be in full-on glam mode.Source:Splash News 15 of 15
