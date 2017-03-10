Family Of 13-Year-Old Anaheim Teen Involved In Scuffle With LAPD Cop Files Lawsuit

NewsOne Staff

The family of a 13-year-old Anaheim teenager who was involved in an altercation with an off duty officer filed a civil lawsuit in the Orange County Superior Court last week, according to The Orange County Register.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Alma Jimenez and John Dorscht allege Kevin Ferguson, a 44-year-old off-duty LAPD officer, brandished and fired a gun during the February 21 incident, causing their son emotional trauma.

The lawsuit claims the teen and his friends were walking home from school when Ferguson stopped the group after an unnamed girl walked across his lawn.

Ferguson is accused of reaching into his waistband to pull out a handgun, after aggressively accosting the teen. The incident captured on film also shows the boy’s friends intervening in the scuffle.

The Orange County Register writes:

“According to the lawsuit, Ferguson “ferociously” tackled the boy, choked him in a headlock, struck him in the private area and dragged him across multiple lawns.

The lawsuit notes that Anaheim police arrived at the scene but failed to arrest Ferguson. Instead, they took the boy to juvenile hall, causing further emotional distress, according to the suit.

So far, neither the Los Angeles and or the Anaheim police department is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.”

Ferguson’s lawyer, Larry Hanna, claims the officer feared for his safety and suspected the teen was carrying a weapon. The Anaheim Police Department will present its findings to the Orange County District Attorney’s office after an ongoing investigation is completed, the outlet reports.

Jimenez and Borscht seek unspecified damages according to the Register.

