‘Do Your Job, N-Word:’ New York Man Smashes Bottle Over Black Museum Security Guard

NewsOne Staff

A man, who is White, is facing a hate crime charge after allegedly shouting the N-word and smashing a bottle over an African-American security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, reports DNAinfo.

From DNAinfo:

Brandon Aebersold, 33, was arrested in Central Park after a police officer recognized him from a surveillance image released after the incident last week, according to authorities.

On March 3, Aebersold approached a guard inside the museum at about 6:15 p.m. and told him that a painting was hanging crooked on the wall, police said.

“The response [from the security guard] wasn’t to his liking,” a police spokesman said, so the suspect clobbered him with a glass bottle.

Aebersold also shouted the N-word slur at the guard after telling him to “do [his] job,” reports the Atlanta Black Star.

SOURCE: DNAinfo, Atlanta Black Star

SEE ALSO:

Masked White Men Terrorize Native Americans In North Dakota Amid Rising Hate Crimes

New York Governor Announces Special Unit To Combat Hate Crimes