Frank Ocean Surprises Fans With “Chanel” Ft. A$AP Rocky (NEW MUSIC)

5 hours ago

Staff
USA - TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 Most Influential People In The World In New York

Frank Ocean may have skipped the Grammys, but he’s still delivering when it comes to the tunes.

The “Blonde” singer/songwriter, known for suprises, treated his fans to his newest song “Chanel” on the second episode of his blonded RADIO show the on Beats 1 airwaves. Ocean premiered both the original and remixed versions of the song – the latter happens to feature the homie A$AP Rocky.

Ever the lyricist, Ocean also posted the song’s introspective lyrics on Tumblr. The title is a clever play on the luxury designer’s double “C” logo, which is referenced in the lyrics. “My guy pretty like a girl / And he got fight stories to tell / I see both sides like Chanel.”

This is the first Frank Ocean solo material we’ve heard since last year’s Blonde and Endless. Listen to the two tracks below:


 

