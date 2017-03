Big Shout to the Legendary “Buggs” from the Junkyard Band. Junkyard has been putting it down in the DMV for over 30 years. You can still catch them doing there thing in the gogo’s all over every week! Tonight we pay tribute to Buggs and Junkyard in the Mix with Dj Big John at 9PM on 93.9 WKYS. Check out some of JYB Classic material.

