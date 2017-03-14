Just Disrespectful! ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirts Sold Online

This St. Patrick's Day "Drunk Lives Matter" T-shirt is probably the worst way to celebrate https://t.co/nfkHamq1wV pic.twitter.com/pKCcIjYBxc — Mic (@mic) March 13, 2017

Not sure who raised the people who created this mess, but folks over at PubCrawls.com are selling a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt that mimics and disrespects the Black Lives Matter movement. Their version boasts the phrase “Drunk Lives Matter” using the same font used in other BML shirts.

According to Mic, the offensive shirt that costs $19.95, probably aren’t brainchild: There are similar “Drunk Lives Matter” shirts available on , Spencer’s and several other apparel websites. Yet in the end, for people of color it’s already scary enough to see masses of drunk white people roaming around town, but to see them intoxicated and making fun of a movement whose goal is to save our very lives? Well, that’s damn near terrifying.

FYI: St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, March 17. Be careful folks.

