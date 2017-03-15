Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Looks like Donald Trump has a new person to aim his morning Tweets at and it’s legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. #45 is upset at the Uncle Snoop over a video showed him aiming a toy piston at a clown version of Trump.
Watch: Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video
Trump says the rapper would have faced ‘jail time’ had he pretended to aim a gun at Barack Obama in a video.
Will Snoop respond to #45 tweets? Looks like things may get interesting with the rap community and
our y’all President.
