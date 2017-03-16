The Art of Cool Festival will return to Downtown Durham, North Carolina April 28-30, 2017. Headlining the festival are George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Rakim, and Common with an exclusive VIP Jazz Brunch performance delivered by Kindred Family Soul and Frank McComb. All in all, attendees have the opportunity to see over 40 artists and bands in just one weekend! Whether you choose to attend just one show or the entire festival this is bound to be an unforgettable event. AOCFEST offers a variety of ticket packages allowing you to customize your ideal festival experience. Choose from Single Day, Two-Day, or VIP All-Access passes with prices that range from $65 to $265. Need time to save up? We are pleased to announce a payment plan feature via Affirm as well as a rate discount for our audience members aged 25 and under. With the “New School” Discount get Single Day Passes for just $30 each for a limited time. If you like jazz, hip hop, or soul don’t miss this incredible celebration of Black American Music. Tickets are on sale now at https://aocfest2017.eventbrite.com/?aff=radio1dc

