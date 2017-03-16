A Grandmother/Daughter Pair Share Their Experience With Breast Cancer [VIDEO]

.

Breast cancer does not discriminate. Up top, Brielle Fisher and her grandmother Uranie Scofield, both local to Baltimore, share their personal survivor stories. The key take away: Get tested and be encouraged – more reasons to support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront promenade (3001 Boston Street).

When you register, be sure to join the team of your favorite on-air personality!

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park

