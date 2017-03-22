Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Ex Wife Wants Him To Pay Up Every Month

Hollywood divorces are always messy when it comes to financial compensation.

Mike Epps knows about the drama all too well after filing for divorce from his wife back in January 2016. TMZ reports that his estranged wife, Mechelle Epps, is asking him to fork over six-figures every month to support the fam. She claimed in court docs that Mike makes $3.5 million a year, but recently cut her off from bank accounts and credit cards, leaving her high and dry with zero income. Mechelle says Mike never wanted her to work during their marriage, and now she can’t land a job because she’s too old at 36.

She added that the monthly stipend would go toward buying clothes for their girls, covering their private school tuition and paying her mother to nanny the girls. Also, paying for the girls to go to an “expensive salon” to get their hair braided, and other costs such as car payments, food, and vacations. The court docs show that $109,036 per month from Mike should cover all expenses for Mechelle and their two daughters.

Mechelle is also asking for sole possession of the house. Mike Epps has yet to respond.