[Watch] Trey Songz Wants To Bring The “Animal” Out Of The Ladies With His New Video

J.R. Bang
What do you get when you have Trey Songz, beautiful women and a game of poker? A Not to safe for work video from Trigga for his single “Animal.” His new LP “Tremaine The Album” will be  available March 24th but for now watch as Trey wins at Poker and life.

