[Watch] Trey Songz Wants To Bring The “Animal” Out Of The Ladies With His New Video

What do you get when you have Trey Songz, beautiful women and a game of poker? A Not to safe for work video from Trigga for his single “Animal.” His new LP “Tremaine The Album” will be available March 24th but for now watch as Trey wins at Poker and life.
17 photos Launch gallery
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
1. Trey Songz Gets Finer With TimeSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Eating Cereal…Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Looking Good Working OutSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Just Staring Into The CameraSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Laughing At Nothing…Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Just Standing AroundSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Pouring Liquor On Labor DaySource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Making Love Faces In The CarSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Gazing Off Into The DistanceSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Sitting On A Bike Instead Of Riding ItSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Hiding Behind His ArmSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Chilling With His PupSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. In The BathingSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Taking Us On A RollercoasterSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Thirst Trapping For The GawdsSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Fully Clothed…Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Just Smiling…Source:Instagram 17 of 17
