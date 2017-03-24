So Much Drama On RHOA And We’re Over Here Focused On Cynthia Bailey’s Hair

Cynthia Bailey may have turned 50, but that isn’t stopping her from consistently being fabulous and reinventing her look. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star may have dealt with a lot of drama, but she looked flawless through all the shade, fights, and vacations.

Check out five of Cynthia’s confessional hairstyles and let us know which one is your favorite!

BLACK AND WAVY

Cynthia stepped out in this beautiful look and gave us a bright purple eye with a nude lip.

FISHTAIL FABULOUS

Who's loving #CynthiaBailey's confessional look? A post shared by RHOA Confessional Looks (@rhoahousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

While everyone else is rocking a crown braid, Cynthia gave it a little edge with a braid in front that swoops into a fishtail braid. Talk about a braided beauty!

LET’S GET LOOSE

Cynthia opted for long loose curls while telling us what she really thinks! Is this your favorite look?

GO BIG

Big hair, don’t care. Cynthia is giving us Diana Ross feels with this blonde ombre hair. This big and curly hair is effortlessly perfect and our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James’, personal fave.

THAT’S JUST THE WAVE

A Pisces will show u a side to love that you never knew existed. You will be surprised what a Pisces is willing to do once you have captured their heart❤️ #love #pisces #loveroflove #alabama #peace #1life2live #happy #almost50 A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:57am PST

Cynthia gives us a soft, feminine look, wearing loose, wavy, hair.

Beauties, which look do you like best???

