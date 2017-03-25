kevin_ross_baby_dont_with_deja_610x344_906478147575

KYS-TV: DMV Unplugged
Home > KYS-TV: DMV Unplugged

[Exclusive] Deja Perez Interviews Kevin Ross Plus “Long Song Away” Live Performance

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Washington D.C. Native Kevin Ross performs his Number 1 single “Long Song Away” Live at 93.9 WKYS. Check out this wonderful performance plus learn more about the singer with 93.9 WKYS’ personality Deja Perez.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

More Kevin Ross:

 

deja perez , Kevin Ross

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos