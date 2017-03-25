[Exclusive] Deja Perez Interviews Kevin Ross Plus “Long Song Away” Live Performance

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Washington D.C. Native Kevin Ross performs his Number 1 single “Long Song Away” Live at 93.9 WKYS. Check out this wonderful performance plus learn more about the singer with 93.9 WKYS’ personality Deja Perez.

