Wendy’s Worker Fired For Writing N-Word On Guest’s Receipt

A Wendy’s restaurant worker has been fired after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper discovered an old receipt that had the N-word on it.

According to Click Orlando News, the trooper said the incident happened on Tuesday when he was line to get dinner at the Orlando eatery. He didn’t notice the epitaph on the receipt until days later.

“I said, I didn’t just see that,” the trooper said.

He recalls that his interaction with the Wendy’s employee didn’t seem hostile; the worker even thanked him for his service as a trooper.

“He was very cordial with me, and that really shocked me because I thought for sure that if this is sitting here for an hour or however long it was, how is he going to treat me?” the trooper said.

The trooper also told the news station that he instantly thought of his children when he found the receipt.

“If my kids were here eating dinner, and I had to show them this receipt or say they saw it?” the trooper said. “My 6-year-old is learning to read and the first thing he would say is, ‘What is this word?’”

Thankfully after filing a complaint the worker has been fired. The franchise owner issued a statement, saying, “While this receipt wasn’t directed toward anyone in particular, we take this very seriously and find the language to be offensive and not in line with our values. This was a terrible judgment call by one of our employees, it’s completely unacceptable and we no longer employ this individual.”

This isn’t the first time that Wendy’s has come under fire for their employees’ blatant racism.

Back in 2015, two workers at a Colorado Wendy’s were fired after a child received a playing card containing derogatory words instead of a toy. According to ABC News, Manige Osowski said that racial and other slurs had been written in black ink on an Ace of hearts card. She didn’t not notice the offensive card until her daughter opened up the package.

SOURCE: Click Orlando; ABC News

