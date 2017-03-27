Snoop Dogg will induct 2pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Shout to Snoop Dogg. He’s going to Induct the Late Tupac into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame on April 7th. It has also been reported that Dr. Dre will be in attendace. The 2017 Class will also in include Pearl Jam, Elo, and Yes Just to name a few.
