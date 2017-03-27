1996 MTV Video Music Awards

1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by 1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Snoop Dogg will induct 2pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

DJ Gemini
Shout to Snoop Dogg. He’s going to Induct the Late Tupac into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame on April 7th. It has also been reported that Dr. Dre will be in attendace. The 2017 Class will also in include Pearl Jam, Elo, and Yes Just to name a few.

1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2 Pac , Adult , death row records , Rock & Roll Hall of Fame , Snoop Dogg

