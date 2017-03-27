Numbers Don’t Lie! First Week Sales of Drake & Rick Ross

Drake Breaks Streaming Records and Debuts at #1

Drake’s playlist, “More Life” sold a little over +500,000 equivalent album sales. Of those sales, 257,000 of the equivalent album sales were due to his record breaking streams. The album accumulated 384.8 Million streams in America over the week shattering Drake’s previous record set with VIEWS at 163,000 equivalent album sales, 245.1 Million streams in 2016. Although, More Life came nowhere close to VIEWS‘s first-week album sales, which was 1.04 Million equivalent album sales. Here’s a breakdown of More Life‘s album sales:

Streaming Equivalent Albums: 257,000

Track Equivalent Albums: 23,000

Traditional Album Sales: 226,000

Rick Ross Debuts at #3 on Billboard 200

Ross’s ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me, accomplished 106,000 equivalent album sales with 70,000 of those units earned from traditional sales. This is Rozay’s best debut since 2014’s Mastermind with 179,000 copies sold in the first week, congratulations!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: