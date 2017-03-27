Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’

Conservative media network, TheBlaze, proved they have a zero tolerance policy if you go against their values.learned the hard way.

According to Page Six, Lahren will not be returning to her show on The Blaze following her televised pro-choice stance on abortion. On The View she said, “I am a constitutional, you know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. She continued, “I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.” You can watch her statements below.



Lahren’s statements enraged many conservative audience members and even elicited comments from The Blaze founder, Glenn Beck. This resulted in her suspension from the network and now it seems they’ve went further and cut her off completely. According to a Beck insider, “Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites.”

With Lahren’s strong following, it’s likely she’ll find another conservative outlet where she can continue to spread her outrageous rhetoric such as comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK. But maybe this one abortion stance will banish her from conservative cliques forever and guide her to her first step of just doing plain research. Only time will tell.

