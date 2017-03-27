A Vicious Vagina: Woman Almost Severs Her Man’s Penis

For one British woman’s vagina, sex became dangerous and outright bloody

50-year-old Theresa Bartram’s issues started when she suffered from stress incontinence after giving birth to her only child. This brought her sex life to a halt and after seven years without sex, she decided to do something about it.

Bartram underwent an operation to lift her prolapsed bladder with a plastic mesh sling called transvaginal tape. This prevented leaking she endured due to her incontinence.

Before long, Bartram was back in the sex game. However, things took a horrible turn when in 2009 her vagina almost cut off her partner’s penis.

“It was like it had grown teeth,” she explained. “His willy was bright red and spouting blood. There was a big red stain spreading between us on the sheets. After that, he was scared of my lady garden and approached it as if it was a Venus flytrap and he was a bluebottle (fly).”

Bartram suspected the mesh inside her caused the gruesome encounter, but her doctor kept assuring her that everything was fine.

Six months later, her and her partner broke up and Bartram was terrified to have vaginal intercourse again. She went on a diet and began exercising, but a few months later health problems started surfacing. Bartram’s stomach started to bloat and she was suffering from severe stomachaches, diarrhea, and vomiting. She was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome and was prescribed antidepressants. Eventually, her gallbladder was removed.

In 2015, after all of this, Bartram was finally told that she had to get the mesh inside her removed. It had breached her vaginal wall and resulted in an abscess that turned septic. During her surgery, it was revealed that the mesh, which was fitted too low, had turned hard. This is what caused the mutilation of her ex-lover’s penis. “It felt like razor-sharp teeth,” Bartram said.

The removal of the mesh caused Bartram to be incontinent again. Bartram now deeply regrets the transvaginal tape procedure. She explained, “I was told this simple procedure would cure my incontinence and give me more confidence on the bedroom, but it has ruined my life.” She continued, “It made my vagina deadly and forced me into a life of celibacy. It could have killed me…I’m pleased the mesh is gone but it has left my body and my vagina a total mess. I wear padding all the time and sleep on incontinence sheets.”

Such an unfortunate series of events for Bartram. It seems she’s not the only one. The mesh insertion procedure she underwent has been suspended in Scotland and is under scrutiny worldwide. Batram has joined a group, Sling The Mesh, to help fight the problematic medical procedure.

