Actor Drags Disney As Islamophobic, Yet Past Tweets Reveal His Racism

Once upon a time, there was a man named Mohamad Adams who auditioned for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.

Adams claimed he was rejected by Disney because his name is Mohamad.

https://twitter.com/MoeAdamsTV/status/845744689399648256

Adams initially received support from the Twitter community and he accused Disney of Islamophobia and racism.

https://twitter.com/MoeAdamsTV/status/845753760852983809

Then, in a significant plot twist, someone resurfaces old posts where Adams is not just being racist, but anti-Black and misogynistic. He even thinks “rape is funny.”

& we'll be sure to tag them in your bullshit as well RT @MoeAdamsTV: Happy to say i'm going to interview with multiple news outlets Monday. pic.twitter.com/Wnqa3U7mgj — dad (@animalfriespls) March 26, 2017

Oh yea, and he’s homophobic too.

Dragging ensues.

@MoeAdamsTV they didn't cast you bc of other reasons but go awf I guess pic.twitter.com/mAQexB5GQG — ㅤ (@touchitcal) March 27, 2017

Twitter saves the day!

The end.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: