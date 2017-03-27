Actor Drags Disney As Islamophobic, Yet Past Tweets Reveal His Racism

Once upon a time, there was a man named Mohamad Adams who auditioned for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.
Adams claimed he was rejected by Disney because his name is Mohamad.
https://twitter.com/MoeAdamsTV/status/845744689399648256
Adams initially received support from the Twitter community and he accused Disney of Islamophobia and racism.
https://twitter.com/MoeAdamsTV/status/845753760852983809
Then, in a significant plot twist, someone resurfaces old posts where Adams is not just being racist, but anti-Black and misogynistic. He even thinks “rape is funny.”
Oh yea, and he’s homophobic too.
Dragging ensues.
Twitter saves the day!
The end.
