Actor Drags Disney As Islamophobic, Yet Past Tweets Reveal His Racism

Twitter has the receipts.

Staff
In the scene 'Cave of Wonders' Aladdin, portrayed by Miles Wesley, is surround

Source: Geraldine Wilkins / Getty


Once upon a time, there was a man named Mohamad Adams who auditioned for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.

Adams claimed he was rejected by Disney because his name is Mohamad.

Adams initially received support from the Twitter community and he accused Disney of Islamophobia and racism.

Then, in a significant plot twist, someone resurfaces old posts where Adams is not just being racist, but anti-Black and misogynistic. He even thinks “rape is funny.”

Oh yea, and he’s homophobic too.

Dragging ensues.

Twitter saves the day!

The end.

