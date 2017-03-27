A Suspect Has Been Charged In The New Jersey Shooting Involving Fetty Wap

Raheem Thomas Arrested After Posting Picture of Fetty Wap's Stolen Chain https://t.co/8A71pgUC53 pic.twitter.com/Qpw0AfE2g6 — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) March 27, 2017

Raheem Thomas, better known as Fuzz, was arrested on Monday after three people were shot during a dispute involving rapper Fetty Wap.

According to police, the aspiring rapper has been charged with aggravated assault, and three weapons possession offenses after cops responded to reports of shots fired about 5 a.m. on Sunday outside an all-night deli in Paterson, New Jersey. Although Fetty wasn’t injured, he was robbed of his chain, and law enforcement now have reason to believe that Fuzz is the culprit.

TMZ reports that Thomas dropped a string of threats against Fetty on camera months ago. Back in December, he went on a homophobic rant blasting Fetty’s “gay a**” for “blackballing” him and his Muscle Team artists from the music biz. Fuzz also believes he’s done a lot to boost Fetty’s career, but he’s getting nothing in return.

If that isn’t enough evidence for police that Thomas may be behind Fetty’s robbery and the fatal shooting, new video footage shows Fetty Wap and his crew squaring off with Fuzz and it appears to show the suspect was carrying a gun. Before getting booked, Fuzz posed for a pic in the same red outfit he’s wearing in the video, flashing the stolen 1738 chain.

Things are not looking good for the suspect, who already served six years in prison, stemming from an incident from 2006 and 2012.