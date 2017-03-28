Is Love Brewing Between Actress Mindy Kaling And Sen. Cory Booker?

Things seem to be heating up for actressandon Twitter with talks of a date.

The two’s flirtatious banter began when Sen. Cory Booker addressed Kaling and a recent episode of The Mindy Project. In the episode, Kaling seemed to be critiquing the senator when her character delivers the line, “Cory Booker? I can’t believe he came. I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”

Booker apparently caught wind of this dialogue and responded, “Ouch!…heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night…& I disagree.” He then ended by assuring Kaling, “I still [insert heart emoji] U.”

Kaling responded to Booker saying , “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool.” Then she returned the love Booker expressed in his tweet by saying, “Thanks for the [heart emoji]. It’s mutual!

After this, Booker responded with, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification.” Then he decided to try his luck by adding, “And if the [heart emoji] is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”

Kaling then replied , “Yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.”

Hmm. What’s going on here? Are things taking a turn for the romantic side?

PATH — the transit system that caters to New Jersey and New York — seemed to think so. They decided to get all up in the business and provide a train schedule for Kaling and Booker.

Booker then retorted that Kaling deserved much better than a train ride to their date. He announced, “You are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door.”

Well then! Such a cute and playful Twitter interaction.

Or is it more than that? You decide.

