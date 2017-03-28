Is Love Brewing Between Actress Mindy Kaling And Sen. Cory Booker?

Things seem to be heating up for actress Mindy Kaling and Senator Cory Booker on Twitter with talks of a date.
The two’s flirtatious banter began when Sen. Cory Booker addressed Kaling and a recent episode of The Mindy Project. In the episode, Kaling seemed to be critiquing the senator when her character delivers the line, “Cory Booker? I can’t believe he came. I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”
Booker apparently caught wind of this dialogue and responded, “Ouch!…heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night…& I disagree.” He then ended by assuring Kaling, “I still [insert heart emoji] U.”
Kaling responded to Booker saying, “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool.” Then she returned the love Booker expressed in his tweet by saying, “Thanks for the [heart emoji]. It’s mutual!
After this, Booker responded with, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification.” Then he decided to try his luck by adding, “And if the [heart emoji] is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”
Kaling then replied, “Yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.”
Hmm. What’s going on here? Are things taking a turn for the romantic side?
PATH — the transit system that caters to New Jersey and New York — seemed to think so. They decided to get all up in the business and provide a train schedule for Kaling and Booker.
Booker then retorted that Kaling deserved much better than a train ride to their date. He announced, “You are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door.”
Well then! Such a cute and playful Twitter interaction.
Or is it more than that? You decide.
