Is A New Bobby Brown Biopic and New Edition Tour Coming Soon?

After hitting the stage with Lady B during their cooking demonstration, Bobby Brown broke down some of his recipes and plans for Bobby Brown Foods, he then tells B that a Bobby Brown bio-pic is coming next to BET, and it’s going to tell the “whole truth about Bobby Brown.”
After explaining the reasoning behind the movie, he mentioned that New Edition was going back on tour very soon?!
Catch all this in the interview above from the 2017 Be Beautiful Expo!
