Is A New Bobby Brown Biopic and New Edition Tour Coming Soon?



After hitting the stage with Lady B during their cooking demonstration, Bobby Brown broke down some of his recipes and plans for Bobby Brown Foods, he then tells B that a Bobby Brown bio-pic is coming next to BET, and it’s going to tell the “whole truth about Bobby Brown.”

Related: Mike Bivins Visits With Lady B; Watch The Full Interview!

After explaining the reasoning behind the movie, he mentioned that New Edition was going back on tour very soon?!

😊 A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Catch all this in the interview above from the 2017 Be Beautiful Expo!