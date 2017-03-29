Migos Reveals More Of Their True Colors When Asked If They’d Perform At A Gay Club

“That’s because the world is f**ked up.”

It appears folks are still pressingto determine whether they’re homophobic or not. This time, TMZ caught up with the rap group asking them about their Rolling Stone comments regardingcoming out as gay.is quoted as saying in the interview, “They supported him [ILoveMakonnen]?” andadds,

In response to their Rolling Stone comments, Quavo insisted to the TMZ reporter, “a lot of people twist your words up.” Takeoff also added that he thought the comments were blown out of proportion.

In February, Migos eventually issued an apology for their Rolling Stone fiasco. “We love all people, gay and straight,” their Twitter post said.

However, when the TMZ interviewer asked the group if they would consider performing at a gay club, they seemed conflicted. Offset replied, “Nah. Salute to everybody…I just ain’t gonna do that.” Takeoff and Quavo seemed to agree that for the right price, they would take up such a gig. “If the club paying the same what they paying the Migos to perform, I’ll pull up,” Quavo expressed.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Quavo argued that their recent collaboration with Frank Ocean negated accusations of the group being homophobic. “I got a record with Frank Ocean [“Slide,” a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean],” Quavo said. “That closes my case.”

Even ILoveMakonnen believes the group is not homophobic, saying in a recent Fader interview, “They ain’t got no problem with gay people! They f*ckin’ song is ‘Versace!’ Like, the f*ck! N*gga, [Gianni] Versace is the gayest n*gga.”

The fact that one of their members won’t perform at a gay club and Frank Ocean serves as the symbolic token proving their non-homophobia should serve as proof on how Migos feels about queer communities. Their love for “gay and straight” seems to be limited and layered with homophobia. But, it appears many media outlets are searching for a different answer. They might be searching for a long time. You can watch their full TMZ clip below.

