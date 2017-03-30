NYPD Cop Reprimanded For #BlackLivesMatter Tweet

A Black New York police officer is in trouble for tweeting #BlackLivesMatter in response to a department Twitter post, reports the New York Daily News.

#blacktwitter NYPD cop in hot water over ‘Black Lives Matter’ post https://t.co/Dy1cxbjWF0 pic.twitter.com/yVlEuorY3E — Is It Just Us (@isitjustus2) March 29, 2017

From New York Daily News:

Police Officer Gwendolyn Bishop, who is black, was hit with departmental charges for inappropriately writing on the 76th Precinct Twitter page, when she replied to a Feb. 17, 2016 post about a gun arrest in her precinct by an NYPD Special Ops team.

“Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter,” she wrote.

…When pressed at her departmental trial Tuesday, she said she meant to write #Bluelivesmatter — and blamed her phone’s autocorrect for the mishap.

The news about Black — who could be put on a year of probation and lose up to 30 vacation days if found guilty — comes after the publication The Verge claimed it found New York City Police Department documents claiming that cops with cameras videotaped hundreds of Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street protests from 2011-13 and 2016, reports The Verge.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, The Verge

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Sues NYPD Over Racially Biased Psych Screening

The Lengthy, Disturbing History Of NYPD Cop Who Used Fatal Chokehold On Eric Garner