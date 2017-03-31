[UPDATE]: Fetty Wap and Crew Involved New Jersey Shooting

📸: @boogykilledit #KingZoo 👑🌴 A post shared by 🔥RemyBoyz🔥“1738”💯 (@fettywap1738) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Sylvester Huffin Charged With 2 Counts of Attempted Murder

As early as Monday morning, Fetty Wap’s RGF Productions Music Executive, Sylvester Huffin, was reportedly charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. Raheem “Fuzz” Thomas is currently in custody, while two of his men are hospitalized with bullet wounds from the shootout.

Police told TMZ that Huffin was the alleged shooter and, in the heat of the moment, accidentally shot himself in the thigh. Detectives interrogated him at the hospital and said they identified as him as the shooter through video surveillance footage, a report says.

“Fuzz”, Fetty Wap’s Alleged Chain Snatcher Arrested

Raheem “Fuzz” Thomas was arrested as a suspect of Fetty Wap’s chain snatching assailant. “This time, the man who forbade Fetty from coming back to his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey was arrested for allegedly robbing the rapper’s 1738 gold chain.” Photo of Thomas wearing Fetty Wap’s “1738” chain is photographed below. Fuzz posted this photo hours after the incident.

PATERSON, NJ – Willie Maxwell, also known as Fetty Wap, was involved but not harmed in a hometown robbery, turned shooting. The artist was with several of his associates at the time of the 5 a.m. robbery on Sunday morning. The altercation occurred in front of an all-night deli in South Paterson, New Jersey.

Paterson Deputy Police Chief, Troy Oswald, confirmed that Fetty Wap and several of his crew members were involved in the shooting, while none of the people who were shot suffered any life-threatening injuries. Following that statement, the Deputy Police Chief revealed that Maxwell and his friends are not suspects in the robbery or shooting of the incident.

The shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but photos of Fetty Wap’s stolen 1738 chain had surfaced on Instagram shortly after the incident. Can the young king enjoy life?!

