Bill Cosby’s Court Date For Sexual Assault Charges Begins On June 5th

will stand trial for sexual assault charges beginning on June 5th in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Steele, the Montgomery County DA, is really drumming up evidence against Bill Cosby from every angle. In papers filed last Thursday, it’s revealed that the DA plans to use pages out of Bill’s 1991 biography, “Childhood,” to show jurors the ongoing obsession with Bill Cosby and Spanish fly. According to the Kevin, he states that Bill wrote about Spanish fly, stating that it’s “an aphrodisiac so potent that it could have made Lena Horne surrender to Fat Albert.”

Meanwhile, Bill and his legal team are fighting to get statements he made during a civil lawsuit with(who is not his criminal accuser), tossed from this criminal trial. The defense has tried before (and failed) to get rid of evidence gained in Andrea’s lawsuit. They argued that the only reason Bill Cosby and his team settled in October 2006 was that the DA at the time, Bruce Castor, promised he could settle and wouldn’t have to worry about prosecution.

Montgomery County judge, Steven O’Neil, hopes to have the jury selection process begin in late May 2017. They will be selected from various counties, including Allegheny County and Norristown.

The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks.

SOURCE: Page Six

