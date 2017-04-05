Entertainment
Waves: Kanye West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ Just Made Music History

Major.

Staff
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Kanye West must be feeling the ultralight beams flowing after achieving his latest accomplishment.

According to the Pitchfork, Ye’s 2016 project, The Life of Pablo, has surpassed the one million equivalent album units mark, earning the rapper his eighth career platinum album. TLOP has been streamed over 3 billion times worldwide and has just hit 1.5 billion streams in the US, making history by becoming the first streaming-only album to go platinum.

The classic album joins The College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Watch the Throne and Yeezus as platinum plaque earning records. With pop culture shifting records like “Famous” and iconic visuals like “Fade”, it’s clear to see how Kanye’s is still making history seven albums in. Congrats Yeezy!

