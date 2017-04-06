Unbelievable: NYPD Cops Reportedly Infiltrated Black Lives Matter Protests

There’s word that officers from the New York Police Department may have infiltrated and compromised Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

According to communications obtained by The Guardian, undercover officers snuck into Black Lives Matter protests about Eric Garner‘s death in 2014 and 2015. They were able to blend in with groups as small as seven people and they reported back about crowd sizes, locations, and plans.

More than 75 emails, containing text messages only meant for Black Lives Matter protest organizers and pictures of demonstrators, were uncovered as part of a freedom of information lawsuit. Officers were also able to pass along the whereabouts of individual protestors on a few occasions.

The level of access exhibited in the text messages suggests that the embedded cops were able to gain a level of trust with the protestors that Black Lives Matter activists were shocked to learn about.

“That text loop was definitely just for organizers, I don’t know how that got out,” Black Lives Matter organizer Elsa Waithe told The Guardian in surprise.

“Someone had to have told someone how to get on it, probably trusting someone they had seen a few times in good faith” she said, speculating about how the message could have made its way outside the movement’s inner circle. “We clearly compromised ourselves.”

The NYPD has not commented on the allegations at this time.

