Watch: Drake’s DJ Khaled Impression Is Perfection

DJ Khaled‘s next album Grateful is gearing up to be his best yet.
Khaled hilariously named his newborn son Asahd executive producer, and the social media king and his mini-me have secured tons of superstar vocals for the new project. Now, they can add Drake to their list.
The 6 God’s appearance on Grateful should come as no surprise. Khaled teased the collaboration back in March and even without his hint, we could’ve guessed Drake would slide through (seeing as they’ve linked so many times before, most recently on their hit “For Free.”)
This week on Snapchat, Khaled asked his son, “Did the Drake vocals come in yet?” Adorably enough, Drake responded with his own clip. Mimicking the star producer, Drake says into his camera “CJ, did the Khaled vocals come in yet? Chill, everything’s top secret.” See their exchange below.
Also, while you wait on their latest joint effort, check out the first single Khaled released off the forthcoming album. It’s called “Shining” and features power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.
