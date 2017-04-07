U.S. Launches Missiles At Syrian Base After Chemical Weapons Attack

The United States has launched a cruise missile attack on a Syrian airfield in response to the county’s recent chemical weapons attack that killed at least 100 people.

According to NBC News, two U.S. warships fired missiles intended for a single target — Shayrat Airfield in Homs province in western Syria— the airfield from which the United States believes the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fired the banned weapons.

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” Trump said. “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” said Trump, who called on other countries to end the bloodshed in Syria.

“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council. Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, tressed that Syria is to blame for the chemical weapons attacks.

“When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action.

