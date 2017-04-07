SMH: Mel B’s Estranged Husband Wants Her To Pay Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige ‘s ex-husband,must have set off a new divorce trend in Hollywood: attempting to be financially supported by your ex-wife, indefinitely.

Mel B‘s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has hopped on the Kendu bandwagon after filing his response in the couple’s pending divorce. According to People, the film producer is seeking spousal support and wants to have his lawyers’ fees paid for by the former Spice Girl. Court docs also show that Mel and Stephen dispute their separation date. Belafonte says it was March 1, 2017, but Mel claims it was December 28, 2016.

Belafonte is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of he and Mel B’s five-year-old daughter. Interestingly enough, the singer also requested joint custody, but earlier this week, in her restraining order docs, she asked for sole legal and physical custody.

On Monday, Mel B. filed for a temporary restraining order against Belafonte, claiming that he beat, threatened and exploited her throughout their nearly ten year marriage, but he is denying the allegations. No word on the actual amount the producer is asking from his soon-to-be ex-wife.