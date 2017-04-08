BlackGirlMagic: New Jersey Teen Gets Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

(Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Cornell, UPenn, Dartmouth, Brown, Princeton) and Cali’s Stanford.

College season is on and poppin’ and Black students are around the country are getting accepted into all kinds of colleges and universities. A New Jersey teen was recently accepted into all eight Ivy Leagues

According to ABC News, Ifeoma’s mother, Pat White-Thorpe, said that she was not surprised by her daughter’s huge accomplishment.

“She has always been a hardworking girl,” White-Thorpe said. “Last month, she was one of the 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars and that is one of 86,000 students in the United States. They choose 150 students and she was one of them.

“As a little girl, she was a great writer,” she added. “I remember when she was in kindergarten. She spoke on behalf on behalf of the kindergarten class and it blew our minds away.”

The teen recalled to PEOPLE her feelings of receiving all of those acceptance letters: “It was definitely a surreal experience. I don’t think anyone applies to these type of schools expecting that they’re going to get into one of them.”

“I remember when I got my Harvard acceptance, how excited and thrilled and how humbled I felt by it because I was just like, ‘Wow! Out of the thousands of candidates they get they chose me,’” she says. “I feel like I’m still in a daze now that I think about it I’m like, ‘Wow! Is this really me?’”

Ifeoma has yet to decide which school she is doing to go to, but stresses that she has no favorite as of yet.

“At this time, there is no school that I particularly favor over the other,” she says. “I like all of the schools equally. Moving forward, I’m going to go to all of the accepted students days and feel it out.”

Congrats girl! We are so proud of you!

