United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Being Dragged Off Plane

United Airlines is in hot water after disturbing footage showing a man being dragged off a Kentucky-bound flight, went viral this weekend.

An officer can be seen dragging a man through the aisle of UA flight #3411 in the disturbing footage while another passenger can be heard screaming in the background. According to reports, the passenger suffered a bloody nose during the struggle.

United Airline’s tweets suggest they called the authorities to handle the situation after unsuccessfully seeking a volunteer to give up their seat.

@EPCoan We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities. ^RD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

@USAnonymous Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

@USAnonymous the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Apparently the unknown man didn’t offer to leave the plane because he is a doctor who needed to be at a hospital in the morning, the man who recorded the cellphone video wrote on Twitter.

@WHAS11 I'm not sure, he told the police and the united employees he had to be at the hospital in the morning to see patients — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 10, 2017

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a passenger be forcibly removed off a flight. A Black woman was removed from a Delta flight in December after she reportedly “refused to comply with boarding and baggage check procedures.”

United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz recently responded to the incident.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

