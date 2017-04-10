GET THE LOOK: Karrueche’s Brunch Dress Is Adorable (And Affordable)

TV star Karrueche Tran served cute floral energy when she stepped out for Sunday brunch over the weekend. The model turned actress was wearing a dark blue floral print dress with white flowers accented with ruffles. Check out her cute strut!

Happy Sunday ❤ A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Karrueche is currently filming in New Orleans with actress Niecy Nash for the TNT TV series “Claws”. The stars hung out on the set together and struck some cute poses Sunday brunch style.

The spring-themed dress is not only the perfect look for a Sunday meet up, but is also easily affordable at $38.00! You can get your own ruffled number here.

Curvy and plus-size beauties, you know we got you! This floral flare option is perfect for a Sunday brunch. You can also go with this off the shoulder design that will make your spring look pop. What makes it even better is you can shop and save with these dresses by getting 10% off with our Hello Beautiful promo code! You can even see how this brand’s clothes fit on plus-size women!

