Won’t he do it! In a historical budget proposal the state of New York will make public college tuition FREE for students whose families make less than $100,000. It’s called the Excelsior Scholarship Program and it is set to effect over one million people in New York. There are no age requirements either! It’s not just for incoming freshman!

New York could become the largest state to offer tuition-free public higher education to residents https://t.co/u97q1D29gc — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 8, 2017

Another New York first. This is a national model for access to higher education. pic.twitter.com/1USDqVAAJU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2017

