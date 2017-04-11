Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case

Young Thug is a lucky man.

The rapper, who was recently cleared of felony drug charges, has been let off the hook once again in another case. According to TMZ, a judge cited lack of evidence and failure to provide an arrest warrant for Thugga for allegedly slapping a woman.

As you may recall, a woman name Valerie Raven filed a battery report claiming that she was arguing with Thug’s soon-to-be wife in the parking lot of Palace nightclub in March. Thug stepped in and allegedly smacked her in the face. The video of the incident shows Thugga arguing with Raven and people yelling at him that she isn’t worth, but it didn’t show the moment the rapper allegedly hit her.

Lots of legal luck for YT these days.

