Fraternal Order of Police Defends “Kicking” Columbus Officer

Columbus residents were outraged when video surfaced earlier this week of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen appearing to kick Demarko Anderson while handcuffed in police custody. Later in the same day Columbus residents were even more upset to find out Officer Rosen was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Henry Green in 2015. Rosen was cleared of all charges last month when a grand jury decided not to indite him or the other officers involved with the Henry Green case.
But it seems now that Officer Rosen is getting more support for his actions now from the Fraternal Order of Police. The FOP is saying there is misperception and that Officer Rosen never kicked Anderson in the head. According to the FOP President Jason Pappas, “The guy was in the superman position with his chest off the ground so Zach put his boot on the guy’s left shoulder trying to pin it to the ground so that even if his hand gets loose.. he can not reach under him and retrieve a firearm,”
Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther made a statement on his Facebook page.
Officer Rosen has been taken off of the street and is now under investigation. Columbus Police Department was quoted saying his actions “were inconsistent with department training and values.”
Watch the video for yourself and answer our poll if you think he was kicked in the head or Officer Rosen simply “put his boot on the guy’s left shoulder” as stated.
