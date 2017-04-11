Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect In ‘Insecure’ Season Two

Danielle Jennings

In a little over three months, fans of the breakout HBO hit series Insecure will get what they’ve been waiting for, as the comedy series will be making its return on July 23 for a second season that is sure to be just as funny, dramatic and memorable as the first.

But if you can’t wait that long and need something to hold you over, the show’s star and creator Issa Rae recently offered up details on what’s in store for the new season.

As she has stated in the past, Rae was a huge fan of the UPN/CW series Girlfriends, which centered around a quartet of black female friends (there was even a subtle shout-out in Insecure’s first episode,) which inspired her to want to see more friendships among black women on television.

Speaking on the panel, she stated “I think for such a long time, I just was not seeing great black female friendships on television. It was constantly about tearing one another down or throwing shade. There are elements of that [in Insecure], but for the most part, black women are essential to my life.”

Then the discussion turned to season two of Insecure, which began shooting a few weeks ago, and where we find the life and loves of Issa, Molly, Lawrence and the rest of the cast. Rae offered up a nice synopsis for what to expect without revealing too much. She said:

“I think with Season 2, we’re picking up where we left off, and we’re exploring just what it looks like when everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing. When you’re single, what are you supposed to be doing? When someone tells you you need therapy, what are you supposed to be doing? Without giving too much away, I always tell people to imagine, if your friends had been in the scenarios at the end of Season 1, what would they do, or what would you do? That’s probably how Season 2 will play out.”

From the sounds of it, this summer Insecure will have us all glued to our TVs on Sunday nights…and we can’t wait!

