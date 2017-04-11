Karen Civil Launches STEM Based Computer Lab In Haiti

Marketing and media maventraveled to Haiti over the weekend to open the doors of the Live Civil Computer Lab at the House of Hope Orphanage in Titanyen.

Civil, along with The Jack Brewer Foundation, donated 20 computers to further the importance of STEM education and research.

The students also received a pair of Beats by Dre headphones, donated by Dre Johnson, the company’s former VP of Marketing, along with a pair of sneakers gifted by Vans.

“Each year I return to Haiti, I hope that whatever I bring, contributes to the betterment of these students for the long-term,” Karen said. “In 2017, all students must have access to computers and other updated technology. It impacts the speed in which they can complete their homework, how quickly they can access information online, and improve their typing and reading skills. I want them to be given the same opportunity other educated youth are given in different countries. I’m grateful to Jack Brewer for helping make this lab come to life!”

Civil, whose family hails from Haiti, frequently travels to the island to give back. In 2014, after a lengthy career as a social media consultant for some of music’s biggest artists, she began launching different philanthropic efforts under the imprint Live Civil.

The same year she opened a playground for Haitian students and in 2015 donated clothing and books in a partnership with the Scholastic Corporation.

Since delving into community work, Civil added published author to her resume with the release of “Be Civil & Be You.” She also served as a top social media consultant for‘s 2016 presidential campaign.

In the years to come, she looks forward to working with educational institutions in strengthening their efforts.

