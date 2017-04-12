Boosie Badazz Claims Mississippi Cops Stole His Jewelry

Boosie Badazz is not a happy camper after his recent trip to Mississippi.

Not only was the rapper reportedly pepper sprayed while shopping at a Dillard’s department store, but he’s also accusing the police of stealing $1 million worth of his jewelry. TMZ reports that Boosie said he was aggressively approached by a mall cop in Biloxi who was calling him “boy.” The rapper claims the cop blasted his pregnant niece with pepper spray and continued spraying his whole crew.

As for the robbery, Boosie claims the jewelry heist happened when his van got pulled over after leaving the mall, and police arrested some of his entourage. Cops are denying they have the goods, but Boosie is livid and declaring “it’s on” now. A source revealed that the loss prevention officer was pissed with the rapper for drawing such a large crowd at the department store on Sunday. The officer demanded Badazz and his crew leave the premises, and when they didn’t, all hell (and pepper spray) broke lose.

Five people were reportedly arrested for attacking the security guard and a responding police officer.

