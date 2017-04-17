Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Say It Ain’t So… Carmelo Anthony & Lala Separated

When it rains, it pours

TMZ reports NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and wife/Actress La La are now separated. La La moved out of the family home last week. Neither are talking Divorce yet and they are still very cordial.

It doesn’t help that Melo may be leaving the New York Knicks soon. His relationship with Knicks President Phil Jackson looks beyond repair as the 11-time NBA champion coach told reporters it might be best that the all-star find a new home.

Will Melo end up divorcing both his team and wife? We hope not!

Source: TMZ

carmelo anthony , La La Anthony

