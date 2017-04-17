Say It Ain’t So… Carmelo Anthony & Lala Separated

#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony
1. LaLa and Carmelo Anthony are serving glam couple goes in these pics. We’ve loved watching them grow into the style icons they are now.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. The Anthony’s at CannesSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. The Anthonys in ParisSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. White House Correspondents DinnerSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. The Anthonys go to see Hamilton.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Lala throws Carmelo a Bday party.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Another glam moment.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bow tie fresh and a crisp white dress.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Yes legs, LaLa!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
When it rains, it pours
TMZ reports NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and wife/Actress La La are now separated. La La moved out of the family home last week. Neither are talking Divorce yet and they are still very cordial.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It doesn’t help that Melo may be leaving the New York Knicks soon. His relationship with Knicks President Phil Jackson looks beyond repair as the 11-time NBA champion coach told reporters it might be best that the all-star find a new home.
Will Melo end up divorcing both his team and wife? We hope not!
Source: TMZ
Related: INSTADAILY: 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen
Related: La La Anthony’s Book ‘The Power Playbook’ Getting The Drama Series Treatment Courtesy Of Lifetime And Queen Latifah
26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years
26 photos Launch gallery
26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years
1. Young Love.Source:Getty 1 of 26
2. Baby Melo, Lil La.Source:Getty 2 of 26
3. La La can’t hide her joySource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Love in the club circa 2005.Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. Oh, Hey Ciara!Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Hov got to witness their love early on.Source:Getty 6 of 26
7. All smiles.Source:Getty 7 of 26
8. La La and Melo in the days before couture and tailored suits.Source:Getty 8 of 26
9. Red carpet love.Source:Getty 9 of 26
10. La La with cornrowed Melo.Source:Getty 10 of 26
11. White Hot.Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Love in da club circa 2006.Source:Getty 12 of 26
13. The couple that gives together, stays together.Source:Getty 13 of 26
14. Looking super youthful.Source:Getty 14 of 26
15. Along came baby Kiyan.Source:Getty 15 of 26
16. Kisses!Source:Getty 16 of 26
17. Picture Perfect.Source:Getty 17 of 26
18. La La & Melo after they tied the knot.Source:Getty 18 of 26
19. Whispering sweet nothings.Source:Getty 19 of 26
20. Happy, happy, joy, joy.Source:Getty 20 of 26
21. La La kisses Carmelo’s wax figure.Source:Getty 21 of 26
22. Couple goals.Source:Getty 22 of 26
23. Melo shows off his swag.Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. Kissing in the club.Source:Getty 24 of 26
25. Melo admires his wife as she slays the red carpet.Source:Getty 25 of 26
26. Relationship Goals.Source:Getty 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours