Keshia Knight Pulliam Accuses Her Ex-Husband And His Girlfriend Of Being Drug Addicts

Keshia Knight Pulliam ‘s drama with her ex-husband just won’t let up.

Everyday, there’s a new story about the actress telling the courts why Ed Hartwell would be a horrible father. Now, Keshia is accusing her estranged husband of taking a daily cocktail of prescription drugs, which leaves him drowsy during the day.

In recent court docs obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the former Cosby Show star says she fears for their newborns safety around Ed and claims he takes OxyContin/oxycodone, anti-depressants and a plethora of other drugs, which causes him to not be alert. Although the drugs are to treat his alleged physical, mental and emotional problems that result from injuries he sustained while in the NFL, Keshia says it’s unhealthy for him to be around the baby since she witnessed him burst into a violent rage before the divorce was filed.

Ed is also living with is new girlfriend, which caught Keshia by surprise. She told the courts that if her child will be living there, she wants a court appointed official to investigate the home to make sure it’s safe and to also determine if the girlfriend may pose a threat to their child. Knight also accuses the girlfriend of having a drug habit and wants the courts to investigate.

You would think that having a baby would alleviate some of the drama between the former couple, but it only amplified the beef.

