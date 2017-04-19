Black Clerical Worker Says Bill O’Reilly Grunted At Her ‘Like A Wild Boar’

An African-American clerical worker who worked in the same office as Bill O’Reilly said the Fox News host harassed her in a report to the network’s hotline, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Bill O’Reilly used to leer at an African-American Fox News clerical worker and called her “hot chocolate,” according to attorney Lisa Bloom, who helped the woman report the harassment to the network’s hotline.

“He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar,” Bloom tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared.”

…The allegations against O’Reilly follow a flurry of litigation and press involving women who say they were harassed by and-or retaliated against by ousted-CEO Roger Ailes. Gretchen Carlson was the first to sue last summer, and several other women have filed litigation since. Ailes was terminated shortly after Megyn Kelly spoke with Fox investigators about her experience, which she details in her book.

Complaints against O’Reilly continue to grow with more than 140,000 people have signed a petition calling for O’Reilly’s resignation, reports Fast Company.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Fast Company

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

‘I Was Looking At The James Brown Wig:’ Bill O’Reilly Apologizes To Maxine Waters