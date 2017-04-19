Entertainment
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’

Julia Roberts is cute, but there are other beauties.

Staff
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


People named Julia Roberts the “most beautiful woman in the world” this year and the Internet isn’t buying it.

Although Ms. Roberts is a legend who is gorgeous in her own right, many people are tired of seeing the same faces wearing that title. This year would make a record-breaking fifth time that the Oscar winning actress has been the face of the most beautiful woman in the world.

It almost feels as though the mag would rather recycle stars like Roberts and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover.

Check out these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world’s most beautiful woman.

Julia Roberts was named <em>People magazine's</em> "most beautiful woman in the world" and the Internet simply wasn't here for it. No shade to Ms. Roberts but it seems that the legendary mag would rather recycle stars like her and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover. Check these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world's most beautiful woman.

