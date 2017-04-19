WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’

People named Julia Roberts the “most beautiful woman in the world” this year and the Internet isn’t buying it.

Although Ms. Roberts is a legend who is gorgeous in her own right, many people are tired of seeing the same faces wearing that title. This year would make a record-breaking fifth time that the Oscar winning actress has been the face of the most beautiful woman in the world.

It almost feels as though the mag would rather recycle stars like Roberts and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover.

Check out these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world’s most beautiful woman.